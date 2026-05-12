Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 12 Bryan Clark May 12, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E o s6?:D@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] $96?2?5@29 ba \ {F<6 s2@FDE H@? }@] ` D:?8=6D 2?5 |2EE w@=>6D }@] a D:?8=6D] %6282? qCF?<^{F42D $F? H@? }@] ` 5@F3=6D 2?5 #J2? {2HC6?46^{6G: #JDEC@> H@? }@] a 5@F3=6D k^AmkAma] r=2C:?52 aa \ rC6:89E@? q:C5 H2D a?5 2E }@] ` D:?8=6D E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=D k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Sidney Girls Golf makes up half of Corner Conference's all-conference team Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Rasmussen, Shenandoah earn runner-up honors at Hawkeye 10 Girls Golf Shenandoah, Sidney win 4 events at F-M Last Chance Relays Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet Dowling, Cowgirls repeat as Corner Tourney Golf champions kAmkDEC@?8mr@H8:C= #6=2JD o $:5?6Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAma] $:5?6J gb \ z6J2?2 w2886CEJ H@? E96 =@?8 ;F>A] %96 r@H8:C=D H@? E96 cIa__ C6=2J]k^AmkAmb] tDD6I cf \ !:A6C |296C H@? E96 a__ 2?5 c__]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %C24< 2?5 u:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr@H3@J #6=2JD o $:5?6Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmb] $:5?6J ``_ \ p:56? $E6?K6= H@? E96 `__ 2?5 9:89 ;F>A] q6? z:?8D@=G6C H@? E96 D9@E AFE] k^Am kAme] tDD6I `ak^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Check out Shenandoah girls golf results from Friday's dual Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Check out Thursday's track and field result highlights and girls golf scoreboard Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track The Shenandoah track and field teams won a few conference championships in their final Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Thursday Watch Now: Related Video FILE: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29 If Tanking Can't Save The Brooklyn Nets… What Will? If Tanking Can't Save The Brooklyn Nets… What Will? 2026 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Post Lottery Edition 2026 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Post Lottery Edition Wizards Win Draft Lottery To Capture No.1 Pick Wizards Win Draft Lottery To Capture No.1 Pick Recommended for you