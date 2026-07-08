TUESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Rough night for area baseball teams Bryan Clark Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap s:DEC:4E `e $6>:7:?2=Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m#65 ~2< b $96?2?5@29 a \ $96?2?5@29 6?5D 2E `a\`bk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 82>6 DE@CJ :D 2G2:=23=6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=604c2ba_b3\3fa4\ca53\ha74\_c_efhdcaf6_]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?03f2e657_\_h37\cdhc\25c6\gd7adb2cdbe5]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am People are also reading… A perfect finish to a golf career that's just getting started for Clarinda's Rasmussen Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Clarinda baseball advances, season ends for Essex, Sidney softball Clarinda baseball earns playoff win in finish to suspended game Final Softball/Baseball Standings for Hawkeye 10, Corner Conferences Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Missed chances cost Clarinda baseball in district semifinal, 3 seniors exit program Hinson says US Supreme Court 'got it wrong' on birthright citizenship Essex, Sidney baseball eliminated in district opener Corner Conference releases all-conference baseball teams Special senior group sees Shenandoah baseball careers end in upset loss Nursing home cited for violations tied to 3 deaths and alleged abuse and neglect Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Olsen's slam highlights late offensive outburst in Clarinda A's comeback win Is Folarin Balogun playing Monday? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A perfect finish to a golf career that's just getting started for Clarinda's Rasmussen Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen loves golf and had a great finish to her Clarinda career Clarinda baseball advances, season ends for Essex, Sidney softball Check out Monday's area softball and baseball scores Clarinda baseball earns playoff win in finish to suspended game Clarinda baseball is moving to round two of the postseason with a win that spanned two separate days Final Softball/Baseball Standings for Hawkeye 10, Corner Conferences Check out the final Hawkeye 10 and Corner Conference baseball and softball standings Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch Now: Related Video Brazil's Repeat World Cup Wins: A Rare Football Feat Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! 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