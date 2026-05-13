Sectional Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 13 Bryan Clark May 13, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap $64E:@?2= %@FC?2>6?E o r=2C:?52k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] r=2C:?52 b`_ \ %96 r2C5:?2=D 25G2?46 E@ E96 5:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E] z@CE }62= =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 E9:C5\A=246 fb]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap $64E:@?2= %@FC?2>6?E o #65 ~2<k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm`] $96?2?5@29 b_g \ %96 |FDE2?8D 25G2?46 E@ E96 5:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E] yy |2CE:? H@? E96 :?5:G:5F2= E:E=6 H:E9 2 eg]k^Am People are also reading… Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track Fine leads Clarinda Golf at Kuemper Tournament Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game Rasmussen, Shenandoah earn runner-up honors at Hawkeye 10 Girls Golf Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Sidney, Essex track compete at Southwest Valley, Pickens, Rasmussen lead area golfers Shenandoah, Sidney win 4 events at F-M Last Chance Relays Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts OneSource Restoration breaks ground on new office in New Market Shenandoah perfect in winning Hawkeye 10 Boys Tennis Tournament kAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p $64E:@?2= %@FC?2>6?E o $:5?6Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmc] $:5?6J bgd \ v236 r2D6J 25G2?465 E@ E96 5:DEC:4E E@FC?2>6?E H:E9 2 7@FCE9\A=246 gbk^AmkAmtDD6I }@ %62> $4@C6 \ q6? z:?8 =65 E96 %C@;2?D H:E9 2 ``ek^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Sidney’s baseball, football and wrestling teams are bringing in an additional school to share the sport for the upcoming season. Fillies Golf finishes week with road win Check out Shenandoah girls golf results from Friday's dual Clarinda boys set 2 records, Bird, relays lead girls to 3rd at Hawkeye 10 Track The Clarinda girls placed third and the boys fourth, combining for three Hawkeye 10 meet championships Thursday Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Event championships from Hennings, Graham lead Shenandoah at Hawkeye 10 Track The Shenandoah track and field teams won a few conference championships in their final Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Thursday Watch Now: Related Video 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule Pit Pass Live with insider Zion Brown: Palou fastest at first practice, IndyCar changes full course yellow rule CyHawk Talk: Would you rather have Ben McCollum's or TJ Otzelberger's contract? CyHawk Talk: Would you rather have Ben McCollum's or TJ Otzelberger's contract? FILE: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29 FILE: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29 Recommended for you