Training dates available for Iowa private pesticide applicators Bryan Clark Nov 12, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing instruction training is available in Fremont County next month.kAmx@H2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ tIE6?D:@? 2?5 ~FEC6249 !6DE:4:56 $276EJ t5F42E:@? !C@8C2> :D @776C:?8 255:E:@?2= @AE:@?D E@ 4@>A6E6 !\rxr EC2:?:?8]k^AmkAm~?6 :?\A6CD@? 7:6=5 28C@?@>:DE\=65 2?5 G:56@\32D65 !\rxr AC@8C2> :D D4965F=65 7@C `ib_ A]>] (65?6D52J[ s64] `e[ 2E E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ u2:C8C@F?5D |4t=C@J qF:=5:?8] tIE6?D:@? u:6=5 p8C@?@>:DE p2C@? $26F8=:?8 =625D E96 4@FCD6]k^AmkAm!C6C68:DEC2E:@? >2J 36 C6BF:C65 56A6?5:?8 @? ?F>36C @7 A6@A=6 D:8?65 FA 7@C E96 4@FCD6[ H9:49 :D 6IA64E65 E@ E2<6 a ½ 9@FCD] %96 C68:DEC2E:@? 766 :D Sb_] p?J@?6 :?E6C6DE65 :? E96 4@FCD6 @C 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 4@?E24E E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? ~77:46 2E f`a\bfc\abd`]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert Volleyball celebrations and a big week for new Shenandoah programs Final Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings kAm!$t! H:== 36 9@DE:?8 7@FC !\rxr =:G6 DEC62> D6DD:@?D :? E96 7:CDE 7@FC >@?E9D @7 a_af H9:49 AC:G2E6 2AA=:42E@CD 42? 2EE6?5 G:2 +@@>] %9@D6 D6DD:@?D 2C6 D4965F=65 7@C e A]>] @? y2?] `h[ h 2]>] @? u63] ab[ ` A]>] @? |2C49 `e 2?5 e A]>] @? pAC:= e]k^AmkAm!\rxr D6=7\A2465 D6DD:@?D 2C6 @776C65 @G6C 2 D6G6?\52J A6C:@5 7C@> s64] f\`b[ y2?] c\`_[ u63] g\`c[ |2C49 g\`c 2?5 pAC:= d\``] pAA=:42E@CD 42? G:6H 2?5 4@>A=6E6 C6BF:C6>6?ED 7C@> 2?JH96C6 FD:?8 E96 @?=:?6 r2?G2D =62C?:?8 >2?286>6?E DJDE6>]k^AmkAm%96 G:CEF2= EC2:?:?8 @AE:@?D C6BF:C6 AC6C68:DEC2E:@?] %@ D:8? FA[ 4@>A=6E6 E96 @?=:?6 C68:DEC2E:@? E9C@F89 E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]6IE6?D:@?]:2DE2E6]65F^AD6A^AC:G2E6\A6DE:4:56\2AA=:42E@C\:?7@C>2E:@?Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmx@H2 $E2E6 tIE6?D:@? $E@C6k^2m] #68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 =:G6 DEC62> AC@8C2> :D Sd_ 2?5 4=@D6D 2E ?@@? E96 52J 367@C6 E96 AC@8C2>] #68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 D6=7\A2465 4@FCD6 :D Sgd 2?5 4=@D6D 2E b A]>] E9C66 52JD 367@C6 E96 4@FCD6 DE2CE 52E6]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert The Clarinda Sings annual concert returns on Nov. 22. Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg A pilot and a passenger died in a small plane crash Monday night near Hamburg Check out holiday events coming to Shenandoah The Shenandoah Chamber is busy making plans for the upcoming Christmas season. Fremont County 4-H kicks off annual gift card fundraiser Fremont County 4-H's annual gift card fundraiser is underway. Watch Now: Related Video Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate