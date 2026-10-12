Fremont County Extension to host Parasite Patrol Program Bryan Clark Oct 12, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Parasite Patrol Program is coming to Sidney next month.kAmx@H2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 tIE6?D:@? :D 3C:?8:?8 E96 AC@8C2> E@ E96 |4t=C@J qF:=5:?8 2E E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ u2:C8C@F?5D 7C@> dib_ – h A]>] |@?52J[ }@G] h]k^AmkAm!2C2D:E6 !2EC@= 96=AD D966A 2?5 8@2E AC@5F46CD :>AC@G6 A2C2D:E6 >@?:E@C:?8 2?5 >2?286>6?E] x?E6C?2= A2C2D:E6D @7 D966A 2?5 8@2ED 564C62D6 AC@5F4E:@? 2?5 2?:>2= 962=E9 2?5 42? 2=D@ 42FD6 562E9] |62?H9:=6[ 56H@C>6CD FD65 @G6C E96 =2DE e_ J62CD 2C6 364@>:?8 =6DD 67764E:G6]k^Am kAm%96 !2C2D:E6 !2EC@= AC@8C2> :D 2? :?\56AE9 65F42E:@? AC@8C2> 4@>3:?65 H:E9 92?5D\@? EC2:?:?8 7@C A6C7@C>:?8 7642= 688 4@F?ED] %96 !2C2D:E6 !2EC@= !=FD AC@8C2> :?4=F56D E96 :?\56AE9 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2> 2?5 92?5D\@? EC2:?:?8 A=FD up|prwp 46CE:7:42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money Essex's Sandahl wins Corner cross country title A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Sells, Shen boys XC 3rd at loaded Cherokee meet, Clarinda VB earns reverse sweep win Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree Regional Volleyball Assignments View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Clarinda FB stays in state rankings, Shenandoah XC just outside top 10 Southwest Iowa football rankings through Week 6 Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola State experience gives Shenandoah's Hansen a memorable finish, Mather motivation for more See the top finishers from the Corner XC meet kAm%96D6 AC@8C2>D 2C6 56D:8?65 7@C D966A 2?5 8@2E AC@5F46CD[ 3FE 2?J@?6 :?E6C6DE65 :? F?56CDE2?5:?8 D>2== CF>:?2?E A2C2D:E6D[ >@?:E@C:?8 DEC2E68:6D 2?5 >2?286>6?E 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2EE6?5]k^AmkAmu@C C68:DEC2E:@? 2?5 BF6DE:@?D C682C5:?8 E96 AC@8C2> 4@?E24E uC6>@?E r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? s:C64E@C y6DD:42 !C2K2? 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i;AC2K2?o:2DE2E6]65FQm;AC2K2?o:2DE2E6]65Fk^2m @C 42== f`a\bfc\abd`]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is wrapping up 2026 with a class challenge. Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree Results recap from Saturday's Clarinda Band Jamboree Essex hosts Free Movie Night, Trunk or Treat later this month Essex-area residents are invited to a Free Movie Night Oct. 24, and the annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 25. Fremont County Tourism Board preparing to award funding later this month The Fremont County Tourism Board is seeking proposals by Friday, Oct. 16, for projects to increase tourism within the county. Clarinda Sings Chorus practices underway Join the Clarinda Sings Chorus as practices take place on Thursdays Watch Now: Related Video When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Fire Chief Robert Schoening offers condolences to the family and friends of Charles Jones Fire Chief Robert Schoening offers condolences to the family and friends of Charles Jones Fire Chief Robert Schoening shares details of Charles Jones' passing Fire Chief Robert Schoening shares details of Charles Jones' passing Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy