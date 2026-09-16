Alert Flood Warning from WED 9:13 AM CDT until WED 3:15 PM CDT Sep 16, 2026 Sep 16, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flood Warning in Effect Until 3:15 PM CDT This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A flood warning is in effect due to recent heavy rainfall affecting the East Nishnabotna River near and north of Riverton. The warning remains until 3:15 PM CDT today.Affected Areas:Southeastern Fremont County, southwestern IowaWestern Page County, southwestern IowaIncludes the towns of Shenandoah, Farragut, and RivertonWhat to Expect:Minor flooding expected along the East Nishnabotna RiverParticularly affected areas include 250th Street west of Riverton and other low-lying regions Impacts:Flooding of roads and low-lying areas near the riverPotential travel disruptions in affected areas People are also reading… Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings Video highlights from Clarinda volleyball's sweep of Denison Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Shenandoah cross country, Clarinda football continue in state rankings Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Essex Labor Day parade, baby show winners School public measures pass in Shenandoah, fail in Clarinda Clarinda, Shenandoah football drop road tests in non-district finales Hargis, Clarinda girls tennis win Hawkeye 10 Tournament championships Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Safety Tips:Avoid driving on flooded roadsStay informed and monitor local weather updatesReport flooding to local authorities if safe to do soWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots