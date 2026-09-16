Alert Flood Warning until THU 3:45 AM CDT Sep 16, 2026 Sep 16, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flood Warning in Effect Until 3:45 AM CDT ThursdayWhat’s Happening:A Flood Warning remains in effect due to small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Iowa. The warning is active until 3:45 AM CDT Thursday.Affected Areas:Southeastern Fremont County, IowaWest Central Page County, IowaWhat to Expect:Flooding of the East Nishnabotna River at Riverton.Flooding along 250th Street west of Riverton and other low-lying areas near and north of Riverton.Minor flooding confirmed by local emergency management. Impacts:Flooding in Shenandoah, Farragut, and Riverton.Potential travel disruptions due to flooded roads. People are also reading… Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings Video highlights from Clarinda volleyball's sweep of Denison Shenandoah cross country, Clarinda football continue in state rankings Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Hargis, Clarinda girls tennis win Hawkeye 10 Tournament championships Clarinda, Shenandoah football drop road tests in non-district finales Releasing this week's Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings Milestone night for Haggerty in Sidney volleyball loss Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory Safety Tips:Avoid driving on flooded roads. "Turn around, don't drown."Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid low-lying areas.Report any observed flooding to local authorities when safe to do so.For more information, visit the National Weather Service Flood Safety page.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flood Warning from WED 9:13 AM CDT until WED 3:15 PM CDT Flood Warning in Effect Until 3:15 PM CDT This Afternoon Flood Warning until THU 12:45 AM CDT Flood Warning in Effect Until 12:45 AM CDT Thursday Flood Warning from WED 3:52 PM CDT until WED 9:45 PM CDT Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:45 PM CDT: Expect Rising Waters and Localized Flooding Watch Now: Related Video What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Restrict Mail-In Ballots