Alert Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:30 PM CDT Jun 4, 2026 Jun 4, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:30 PM CDT for Parts of IowaWhat’s Happening:A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9:30 PM CDT this evening for Fremont, Southern Montgomery, and Page counties. Heavy rain has already caused flash flooding in these areas.Affected Areas:Fremont CountySouthern Montgomery CountyPage CountySpecific towns include Red Oak, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Villisca, and others.What to Expect:Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen.Up to an additional 1 inch of rain is possible.Flash flooding is currently happening. Impacts:Flooding of small creeks and streams.Flooded urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas. People are also reading… Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak Area golfers earn all-state recognition 4 state titles for Shenandoah's Steng, 4 medals for Clarinda's Bird highlight track season Wins for Shenandoah, losses for Clarinda Tuesday in Hawk-10 play Big night for Cameron in Shenandoah Baseball win Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills A's rally in 9th for MINK League road win Shenandoah’s Pickens shows well at Iowa Golf Showcase State Golf Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 27 Safety Tips:Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.Report any flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flash Flood Warning from THU 4:25 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:30 PM CDT for Southwestern Iowa Watch Now: Related Video Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship