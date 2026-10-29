Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM CDT Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Reducing Visibility in Eastern Nebraska and Southwest Iowa This MorningWhat’s Happening:A patchy dense fog advisory is in effect, with visibility reduced to 1/2 mile or less in some areas. This advisory is active through 10 AM.Affected Areas:Eastern NebraskaSouthwest IowaWhat to Expect:Expect significantly reduced visibility due to dense fog, particularly in low-lying areas.Impacts:Driving conditions may be hazardous due to low visibility. Safety Tips:If driving, slow down and use your headlights.Maintain a safe distance between vehicles. People are also reading… Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener Glow Medical Aesthetics welcomed to Clarinda Second round football playoff pairings released Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Shenandoah Boys Cross Country ranked 11th entering state meet Watch highlights from Shenandoah/Treynor volleyball Shenandoah FB, XC enjoy historic week, Clarinda FB, XC also advance Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths Mustangs qualify for state XC for first time in 12 years, O'Rourke earns return trip Clarinda's Stogdill qualifies for state cross country Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes Clarinda's Bird, Wagoner named unanimous 1st team all-Hawkeye 10 Watch video interviews of Shenandoah, Clarinda state cross country qualifiers Strong finish for Shenandoah volleyball in semifinal loss When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Obama mocks Trump team’s Cheesecake Factory response Katie Zacharia believes 'Hannity,' 'Fox & Friends' appearances led to firing Katie Zacharia believes 'Hannity,' 'Fox & Friends' appearances led to firing Eppley Airfield set to open new gates during renovations Eppley Airfield set to open new gates during renovations Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing