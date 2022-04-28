Tourism Board approves grant, discusses T-Bone Trail

The Fremont County Tourism Board reviewed quarterly grant applications April 20, ultimately approving a portion of the one request that was submitted.

The Tabor Community Club submitted a grant request for $3,000 for the 88th annual Farmers’-Merchants Tabor Picnic, an event coming up June 24-26. According to the application, grant funds would be used for advertising in newspaper and radio, and creation of banners and flyers.

Special to the event this year is the inclusion of the All-American Lumberjack show from Stillwater, Minnesota. The lumberjacks will perform six times throughout the weekend, and other activities will be held between their performances.

Grant applicants felt this new and unusual addition to the annual event would draw people in from a wider area, who were interested in seeing something new and different.

Tourism Board members were enthusiastic about the annual event and this new addition, but agreed that the established custom had been to grant $1,000 to each Fremont County community’s yearly celebration. With that in mind, board members unanimously agreed to approve a $1,000 grant to the Tabor Community Club.

Also present at the meeting was Jamie Avey, on behalf of the Battle with the Bulls, an event relatively new to Fremont County, but very popular to date. Avey thought a grant application had been submitted for this year’s Battle with the Bulls, which will take place in Farragut the last weekend in August, but the Tourism Board had received no such application from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office.

All tourism board grant applications must be filed at the Fremont County Auditor’s Office, time and date stamped by someone in that office before 4 p.m. the second Wednesday of January, April, July or October. The Tourism Board then meets a week later to review and approve or deny those applications.

Understanding that the next grant cycle in July would be very late to start advertising the Battle with the Bulls event, the Tourism Board was sympathetic with Avey’s distress at the application not being included in this cycle. Board members discussed whether there was any way to prove the application had been submitted on time, but ultimately decided procedure had to be followed as written, and if the tourism board didn’t receive a dated, time-stamped application from the Auditor, for all intents and purposes, it didn’t exist.

Board members did encourage Avey to ensure the Battle with the Bulls application was submitted as soon as possible for the next grant cycle, saying they were excited about the event and the traffic it has brought to Fremont County so far.

Tourism Board member Sandy Parmenter advised the others she had received word the T-Bone Trail marketing event would be taking place in western Iowa again this year. Last year a web influencer, The Iowa Gallivant, traveled to each of the counties in western Iowa, sampling local restaurants, lodging, and recreational opportunities. He blogged, videotaped, photographed, tweeted and otherwise then promoted these locals on social media, helping spread the word about each county’s assets.

According to Parmenter, this year The Iowa Gallivant was hoping to enjoy meals at Whip’s Steakhouse in Sidney and Yeya’s Scratch Kitchen in Tabor, and spend the night at the Imogene Farmhouse, while visiting various sites in Fremont County.

Parmenter noted there was one hitch, in that any entities that receive any kind of government funding can not book lodgings that are not certified in recognizing and helping to prevent/stop human trafficking. Parmenter said at that time there were no lodging facilities in Fremont County, Iowa that were certified, so she would be reaching out to each of the county’s hotels/motels, and other lodging facilities to ask them to have their staff members view the short training video, take the test, and request certification. Once a lodging facility is certified, it will be certified for three years.

On another subject, Parmenter asked the other board members if all of the events that requested funding were listed on an event calendar somewhere for the county.

“It seems a pity that we could be hearing about all of these events, granting money to help put them on, and we know the upcoming dates,” Parmenter noted, “but are they all listed somewhere so everyone else knows about them?”

Board members discussed the fact that each entity was likely advertising separately on social media, and they knew there was a new county calendar, but they didn’t know if anyone was actually going the extra step to list those events on the county calendar, so they would all be in one central location for anyone to see.