Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 4 Bryan Clark Jun 4, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 p’D `e }@CE9 |:DD@FC: ek^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52^#65 ~2<[ $96?2?5@29^pE=2?E:4 2?5 tDD6I^q657@C5 32D632==^D@7E32== 82>6D D4965F=65 7@C E9:D 6G6?:?8 H6C6 A@DEA@?65]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Clarinda, Shenandoah baseball, softball scoreboard from Monday's conference games Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Clarinda softball came back from seven runs down to beat Shenandoah Thursday Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Check out Tuesday's baseball and softball scores Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Scoreboard from Saturday's Clarinda A's home opener Watch Now: Related Video Ranking the top five stadiums at the 2026 World Cup See NBA's Jalen Brunson in his early days Spotlight See NBA's Jalen Brunson in his early days Shohei Ohtani Just Made MLB History Again! Shohei Ohtani Just Made MLB History Again! 'I'm going to figure it out' - Wembanyama gets candid over lackluster Game 1 performance. 'I'm going to figure it out' - Wembanyama gets candid over lackluster Game 1 performance. Recommended for you