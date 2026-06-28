Alert Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 4 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect for Southwest Iowa and Omaha MetroWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 1 PM Sunday to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching up to 108.Affected Areas:In Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties.In Nebraska: Douglas and Sarpy Counties.What to Expect:Heat index values up to 108.Overnight heat indices in the mid-70s to lower-80s.Hot weather conditions persisting through the week. Impacts:Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.Difficulty cooling homes without air conditioning. People are also reading… USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Clarinda softball sweeps DH at Denison, A's hold on to beat St. Joe Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Postseason baseball pairings released A lot of learning, a lot of growth for Essex baseball, softball Clarinda's Cabeen wins Akin shopping spree Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spaces.Avoid direct sun exposure and check on relatives and neighbors.Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles; interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections