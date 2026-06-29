Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT TuesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for southwest Iowa and the Omaha metro area. Dangerous heat index values reaching up to 110 are expected, with conditions persisting until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 110Overnight minimum heat indices in the upper-70s to low-80sHot weather conditions expected throughout the week Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesDifficulty cooling homes without air conditioning People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 28 Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Clarinda softball sweeps DH at Denison, A's hold on to beat St. Joe Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Postseason baseball pairings released Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Updated Ladies league standings at Shenandoah Golf Course Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluidsStay in air-conditioned areasAvoid sun exposureCheck on relatives and neighborsNever leave children or pets in vehiclesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections