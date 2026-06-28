Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT TuesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for southwest Iowa and the Omaha metro area. Dangerously high temperatures with heat index values up to 108 are expected until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values reaching up to 108Overnight heat indices in the upper-70s, posing challenges for cooling homes without air conditioningPersistent hot weather throughout the week Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesDifficulty in cooling homes, especially without air conditioningLethal temperatures inside vehicles if left unattended People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Clarinda softball sweeps DH at Denison, A's hold on to beat St. Joe Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 28 Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Postseason baseball pairings released Clarinda, Sidney earn conference sweeps, Shen baseball scores 20, A's win 10th straight Updated Ladies league standings at Shenandoah Golf Course Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spacesAvoid direct sunlight and check on relatives and neighborsNever leave children or pets in vehicles unattendedWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections