Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT for Southwest IowaWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for southwest Iowa, with dangerously hot conditions expected. The heat index may reach up to 104 degrees.Affected Areas:Fremont CountyMontgomery CountyPage CountyWhat to Expect:Temperatures will create a heat index of up to 104 degrees, posing significant health risks.Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential strain on power resources due to high air conditioning use. Safety Tips: People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Spring Sports All-Area Team Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments A’s rally for MINK League win Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.Remain indoors in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.Avoid direct sunlight and check on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and young children.Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles, as temperatures can become lethal quickly.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon