Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning Ending at 9 PM CDT; High Temperatures PersistWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is set to expire at 9 PM CDT this evening. However, hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.What to Expect:Daytime temperatures will remain high.Nighttime temperatures may not provide significant relief.Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential strain on power resources due to high air conditioner use. Safety Tips:Stay indoors during peak heat hours.Use air conditioning or fans to cool down.Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if not thirsty.Seek shade when outdoors. People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Spring Sports All-Area Team Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 A’s rally for MINK League win When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT for Southwest Iowa Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon