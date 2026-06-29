Alert Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until Tuesday NightWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching up to 104.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 104 during the dayOvernight heat indices in the upper-70s to lower-80sHot weather persisting throughout the week Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesDifficulty cooling homes without air conditioning People are also reading… Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Seniors lead Clarinda softball to offensive explosion in rivalry win Spring Sports All-Area Team Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Clarinda's Eberly earns career win No. 300 Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball compete at Saturday tournaments Postseason baseball pairings released Updated Ladies league standings at Shenandoah Golf Course A's beat Mustangs again, Clarinda softball earns rivalry win Clarinda business park earns Iowa Certified Site designation Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluidsStay in air-conditioned environmentsAvoid sun exposureCheck on relatives and neighborsNever leave children or pets in unattended vehiclesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Extreme Heat Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions